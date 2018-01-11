Hundreds search for victims of California mudslide - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hundreds search for victims of California mudslide

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - Hundreds of searchers are still hunting for survivors of the flash flooding and mudslides near Santa Barbara, California.
    
They slogged through ooze and poked long holes into the mud on Wednesday as they searched for victims a day after the massive debris flow passed through.
    
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 as more bodies were found. Another 17 were still reported missing.
    
Authorities are hoped to find them alive.
    
By Wednesday, some 500 searchers had covered about 75 percent of the inundated area in the search for victims.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.