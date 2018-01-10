Valiant Effort Falls Short in 73-55 Loss

CHATTANOOGA (GoMocs.com)---Nat Dixon scored a career-high 21 points as the Chattanooga Mocs dropped a hard-fought 73-55 loss to Southern Conference leader Furman Wednesday night. The 21 points marked back-to-back 20-point nights for Dixon.

Rodney Chatman and Joshua Phillips supported Dixon’s career night with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Matt Rafferty led the Paladins with 17 points. Andrew Brown added 16. Preseason league Player of the Year Devin Sibley was limited to nine, but he grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Mocs had eight available players, five on basketball scholarship, but it did not limit their play over the first 30-plus minutes of game time. They whittled away at an early 16-point deficit closing to within three thrice in the second half.

Chatman’s layup with 14:01 remaining made it a 45-42 contest. Brown answered for Furman a minute later, but David Jean-Baptiste kept the pressure on with another layup, this one at 12:45.

Brown wasted little time with a layup of his own 11 seconds later. Defensive stops both ways ruled the court until Dixon’s free throws at 9:47 cut the margin to 49-46.

It was all Furman there. John Davis III ignited a 17-2 run with a three at 8:22. Daniel Fowler capped it nearly five minutes later with a layup for the 66-48 lead, the largest of the game, with 3:42 to go.

The main culprit was frigid shooting going 1-6 from the field and committing four turnovers during the pivotal stretch. Nine of the Paladins 17 points came off those four miscues.

"I think we lost focus,” sophomore Rodney Chatman shared. “It was part fatigue, and we slipped up. They hit two threes and extended the lead and just had it from there.

“I don't want to make that an excuse. We played hard and tried to win. We almost won with just seven guys, you have to do what you need to do."

Turnovers did not appear to be a huge issue for the home team as both had a matching 14. Furman held a 26-6 advantage in points off TOs for the contest including the key nine.

Despite the loss, Coach Lamont Paris found a shining light to focus on.

"It was a good effort,” he acknowledged. “Better than good effort I would say. That's the effort we need in every game. We got down and battled back defensively, we were really good during that stretch. There's a lot of factors that go into winning a basketball game and effort is a big one. There's some more basketball plays we need to be better at. From an effort standpoint, check that box.

“And you can see that gives you a chance to win the game."

ON THE RECORD

Chattanooga: 6-11, 0-4 in the SoCon – Furman: 13-4, 4-0

THE SERIES

Meeting: 85th

Overall: 54-31

In Chattanooga: 30-8

SoCon Regular Season: 48-28

Last 10: 6-4

3 NOTES TO KNOW

View complete notes package from tonight at the notes link above. Three to know…

The Mocs played the game without a scholarship post player tonight. Makinde London sustained a lower-body injury in practice Tuesday and is listed as day-to-day. There have been 38 man games lost to injury this season with 33 coming in the post.

Due to injury, UTC played with eight players, just five on basketball scholarships: Jonathan Bryant II, Rodney Chatman, Nat Dixon, Makale Foreman and David Jean-Baptiste. They’re the only five available to play tonight that were on the squad on Oct. 1.

Jean-Baptiste made his first career start.

QUOTABLE

Access thoughts on tonight’s game at the quotes link above.

"(Lamont Paris) brings it out of us. He knows it's there in us, in all of us. We practice really hard every day and it's there. We definitely put all our energy into it tonight and that's a product of practicing hard." – Junior Nat Dixon

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

Check out the full box score at the link above. Here are three notable numbers…

Back-to-back 20-point efforts for Dixon. Averaging 16.9 points per game over last seven contests.

Team-high seven rebounds for Chatman. Second-highest total of the year for the point guard behind nine at Wyoming.

Starting five played 189 of the 200 total team minutes with complete games for Dixon and Makale Foreman. Foreman also played the whole 40 at Tennessee Tech on Dec. 17.

SOCON SCOREBOARD

at Western Carolina 58, Mercer 56

at Wofford 63, Harvard 62

COMING UP

The Mocs embark on a three-game road trek starting Saturday at The Citadel. Tipoff is at 1 p.m., on ESPN3. That contest is quickly followed by a Monday date at Mercer at 7 p.m., on Stadium.