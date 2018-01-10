Teacher: Board head should resign; marshal 'needs training'

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae album

President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel laws

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

A federal judge has likened the nation's opioid epidemic to the deadly 1918 flu pandemic while noting the drug crisis is "100 percent manmade.".

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens acknowledges he was "unfaithful" in his marriage but denies allegations that he blackmailed the woman he had an extramarital affair with to stay quiet.

Officials say 32 people have been slain in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico in the first 11 days of the year, double the number killed over the same period in 2017.

Hundreds of searchers continued the grueling work Thursday of hunting for survivors and digging up bodies in the sea of mud and wreckage left by flash flooding in this wealthy coastal enclave.

The board of a condominium tower in New York City is asking a court to declare that it has the right to yank President Donald Trump's name off the building.

Trump-branded condo tower sues for right to erase his name

A 50-state review by The Associated Press has found that about a third of all state legislative chambers don't require lawmakers to receiving training about sexual harassment policies.

The California coastal community hit hard by this week's deadly mudslides is known as the home of Oprah, but it was Charlie Chaplin, the biggest star of another era, who first made Montecito a celebrity haven.

Residents of the area hit the hardest by the deadly flash floods in Southern California didn't heed a voluntary evacuation.

The chief executive of a Baltimore hospital has apologized after a woman was discharged, wearing only a gown and socks, at a bus stop at night.

By STACEY PLAISANCE and GERALD HERBERT

Associated Press

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) - Waving signs heralding free speech and chanting "Stand by Deyshia," about 100 people gathered in a light rain Thursday to rally to support Deyshia Hargrave - the Louisiana teacher ejected from a school board meeting and roughly handcuffed in a video-recorded arrest after she questioned her superintendent's pay raise.

Hargrave, near tears at times, thanked supporters who stood by her after the arrest and emphasized the need to speak out on important issues.

"I hope and pray my experience will empower you - my students, young women everywhere - to know that you have a voice," Hargrave told the crowd. "Use it. Many, many women suffered tremendously and sacrificed greatly for us to have this voice. ... And this is for the boys, too. You matter."

She was backed by fellow teachers wearing black T-shirts that read: "#standbydeyshia." Signs held by members of the crowd included one reading, "We will not be silenced."

Earlier, Hargrave told The Associated Press she believes Vermilion Parish School Board President Anthony Fontana should resign. She declined to suggest any discipline for Reggie Hilts, the deputy city marshal who handcuffed her on the hallway floor after she left the meeting and marched her out of the building.

"He needs training," the middle school English teacher said. "Whether he needs to lose his job, I don't know."

She declined, at first, to say with certainty whether she would file a lawsuit in the matter. "We'll see how it goes," she said when asked again. "But I clearly feel my First Amendment rights were violated, and I feel like, yeah, there will be a lawsuit filed for that."

The American Civil Liberties Union and her teachers union are investigating the case.

The turmoil followed the board's 5-3 vote Monday night approving a new three-year contract raising Vermilion Schools Superintendent Jerome Puyau's salary by roughly $30,000, to about $140,000 annually, with incentive targets that could add 3 percent a year.

Video of the meeting shows that Hargrave addressed the superintendent directly after raising her hand to speak and being recognized.

She questioned Puyau's raise, given that teachers haven't received an increase in 10 years, despite growing class sizes and other demands.

Fontana then declared that her comment wasn't "germane" to the vote on the contract, and banged his gavel in an attempt to silence her. According to school board member Kibbie Pillette, Fontana then beckoned off-camera to the officer, who interrupted Hargrave while she was speaking and ordered her out.

"I'm going," she said, making her way out. The officer followed her into the hallway, where moments later, a camera recorded her on the floor with her hands behind her back, being handcuffed and complaining that the officer had pushed her down.

Asked by the AP on Thursday who's directly to blame for the incident, Hargrave said "Anthony Fontana."

Fontana has not returned calls for an interview with the AP, but has defended his actions and that of the officer.

Hilts was accused along with another officer of slamming an ailing 62-year-old man's head onto a concrete slab in 2011. He left the city of Scott's police force later that year, for unrelated reasons the police chief said. Scott denied using excessive force, and the man's federal suit was settled in 2016.

Now a local pastor and a resource officer at J.H. Williams Middle School in Vermilion Parish, Hilts hasn't spoken publicly about Hargrave's arrest.

"He's a very good guy, he's a pastor, respectable citizen here, and is well-respected in the community," Puyau told the AP. "Students and teachers love him."

A teacher who attended Thursday's rally agreed.

Alicia LaSalle is a second-year teacher at the school where Hilts works as a resource officer. LaSalle said Hilts is on hand to stop altercations or other problems among students in. She adds that Hilts has a good relationship with students and teachers. "Honestly, he is very well liked at our school," she said.

"I agree she should not have been arrested," LaSalle said. "Personally, I don't think he would have arrested her if it was up to him."

Puyau, who said he began receiving hate mail and threatening phone calls as the video spread on the internet, wouldn't comment on who ordered the teacher's removal, but said he's not happy with how things played out.

"It was not good in any way," he said. "We are a good community. It took everybody by surprise. I'm having a hard time with this, but we care about our teachers and our support staff."

Associated Press reporter Kevin McGill contributed to this story from New Orleans.

This story has been corrected to show that Fontana's first name is Anthony and that he is the Vermilion Parish School Board president.

