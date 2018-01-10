Coach Pruitt "still working on" new staff

Nat Dixon scored a career-high 21 points as the Chattanooga Mocs dropped a hard-fought 73-55 loss to Southern Conference leader Furman.More
Nat Dixon scored a career-high 21 points as the Chattanooga Mocs dropped a hard-fought 73-55 loss to Southern Conference leader Furman.More
Even though Coach Pruitt said he is "still working on" building his staff, he did confirm the hiring of a handful of assistants Wednesday.More
Even though Coach Pruitt said he is "still working on" building his staff, he did confirm the hiring of a handful of assistants Wednesday.More
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt wasted no time after capturing his fourth national championship in the last seven years on Monday night.More
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt wasted no time after capturing his fourth national championship in the last seven years on Monday night.More