Coach Pruitt "still working on" new staff

Even though Coach Pruitt said he is "still working on" building his staff, he did confirm the hiring of a handful of assistants Wednesday.

He announced that Tyson Helton, the former USC passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will be the Vols' new offensive coordinator. Will Friend from Colorado State has been hired as the offensive line coach. Robert Gillespie will stay on and continue to be the running backs coach.

On the other side of the ball, Kevin Sherrer, the former outside linebackers coach at Georgia, has been named Pruitt's new defensive coordinator. Pruitt has also brought on Tracy Rocker (defensive line), Chris Rumph (outside linebackers), Terry Fair (defensive backs), and Charles Kelly (special teams/safeties).