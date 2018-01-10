Hamilton schools "Community Listening" schedule announced - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton schools "Community Listening" schedule announced

Dr. Bryan Johnson Dr. Bryan Johnson
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Hamilton County schools superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson has announced a series of Community Listening meetings.  

The key initiatives and common themes from the first meetings include:

  • increasing the number of fine arts teachers and access for children to arts programs in schools  
  • improving STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs and increasing access for all children
  • focusing on school safety
  • reviewing start times at the high school level and the potential for schools to pilot new start times next year
  • enhancing community engagement  
  • ensuring students are better prepared for post-secondary opportunities

Here is the schedule:

Sale Creek Middle/High

February 12th, 2018

6:00 PM

Soddy Daisy High School

February 13th, 2018

6:00 PM

Hixson High School

February 20th, 2018

6:00 PM

Signal Mountain Middle/High

February 22nd, 2018

6:00 PM

Ooltewah High School

February 26th, 2018

6:00 PM

Red Bank High School

February 27th, 2018

6:00 PM

CSAS-Upper

March 13th, 2018

6:00 PM

Howard High School

March 15th, 2018

6:00 PM

Chattanooga Center for the Creative Arts

March 19th, 2018

6:00 PM

Central High School

March 20th, 2018

6:00 PM

East Ridge High School

March 26th, 2018

6:00 PM

East Hamilton

March 27th, 2018

6:00 PM

Tyner Academy

March 6th, 2018

6:00 PM

Lookout Valley High School

March 8th, 2018

6:00 PM
