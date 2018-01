Chattanooga area Food City stores conducted a pet food drive recently, encouraging customers to donate $10.00 at the register for our local homeless pets. Wednesday Food City managers delivered the donation to McKamey Animal Center officials. In addition to truckloads of pet food, Food City presented a check for $11,260. Our thanks to everyone who donated to help the pets, and thanks to Food City employees for making the new year brighter for the homeless pets at McKamey Animal Center.