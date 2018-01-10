Want to increase humidity in your home? Fill up the tub

Dry air is a big concern this time of year, and the more you know about humidity, could help indoor allergies and help you save money. Normally high in humidity, the Tennessee Valley has been dealing with the cold and dry days resulting in cabin fever.

Dr. Mark Bookout says, "Anytime it's colder, especially as brutally as it has been, you're going to see more nosebleeds, because it dries their nose out."

Dr. Bookout says a function of your nose is to warm the air you breathe. If your nose is too dry this can impact your lungs, by not getting enough oxygen. Purchasing a humidifier is one option, but requires maintenance.

"You need to disinfect them periodically. You're using air from the room, and you're blowing it out through the humidifier," Dr. Bookout said.

He recommends every couple of weeks, they should be thoroughly cleaned using bleach.

If you don't want to pay the bucks for a humidifier, fill up your tub with water, and let the air in your home naturally evaporate the water. Anytime moisture is added to the air, no matter what the temperature, it will make it "feel" warmer.

During the winter months, give the exhaust fan a break. Your skin and nose will thank you for it.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Barys adds, "If there is static in your home, that's an indication it's too dry."

Have a weather-related story idea? Feel free to email Meteorologist Brittany Beggs