Hamilton County students earn mixed results in State Report Card

Five months into this school year, the Tennessee Department of Education has finally released the State Report Card for last school year.

Again this year, Hamilton County has its share of good news and bad news, when compared to other counties in the region, and across the state.

in English/Language Arts, in grades 3-8, 24.3 percent of Hamilton County students are under the state's benchmark for basic proficiency. Dayton City had the region's best marks, with only 16 percent below the basic line. Grundy County had more than 27 percent below basic, while the nearest large county, Knox County had 20.2 percent.

In math, grades 3-8, Hamilton County has 28 percent below basic, while Rhea County led our region, with only 19.6 percent below basic. Grundy County had a very high 36.3 percent below basic skills in math, and Knox County had 24.3 percent.

in science, in grades 3-8, 20.5 percent of Hamilton County students are under the state's benchmark for basic proficiency. Bradley County had the region's best marks, with only 12.1 percent below the basic line. Grundy County had 25 percent below basic, while the nearest large county, Knox County had 16.7 percent.

in Algebra II, Hamilton County has 52 percent below basic, while Sequatchie County had 46.4 percent below basic. Knox County had 32.5 percent below basic skills in Algebra II, and Shelby County had a 64.9 percent.

The State Report Card also spotlights ACT scores and graduation rates. To read the complete report, click HERE.