Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley says he will enter draft

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (AP) - Alabama junior wide receiver Calvin Ridley is entering the NFL draft.

Ridley announced his decision in a Twitter post-Wednesday, two days after the Crimson Tide won the second national championship of his three-year career.

Widely projected as a first-round pick, Ridley easily led the Tide in receiving. He had 63 catches for 967 yards while no other wide receiver caught more than 14 balls.

Ridley's 7-yard touchdown catch with 3:49 left tied the title game against Georgia and Alabama won 26-23 in overtime.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is second in school history with 220 career catches and third with 2,749 yards. He tied Dennis Homan for second in career touchdown catches with 18.

Alabama has several players with eligibility left who are projected high in the draft, including defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Thank you to the UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA for taking great care of me #ROLLTIDE pic.twitter.com/N5JuEOfN28 — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) January 10, 2018

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.