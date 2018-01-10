Jason's Deli investigating possible data breach

Jason's Deli is investigating a possible data breach.

The company released the following statement on their website :

"On Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, our company was notified by payment processors – the organizations that manage the electronic connections between Jason’s Deli locations and payment card issuers – that MasterCard security personnel had informed it that a large quantity of payment card information had appeared for sale on the “dark web,” and that an analysis of the data indicated that at least a portion of the data may have come from various Jason’s Deli locations."

Jason's Deli said an investigation into the matter has been launched and that they are working with forensic experts and law enforcement to find out if a breach actually occurred.

The company's statement also said:

"Jason’s Deli recognizes that the security of credit and debit card transactions is of the utmost importance to our customers. We have, over the years, continually reviewed and periodically strengthened our security systems, as have other retailers, to meet the constant challenge of sophisticated criminal activity. We will continue that process, and will carefully consider whatever further changes may be appropriate after a thorough forensic review of this event and our payment security systems."

A spokesperson for the company told Channel 3 that as of January 10, 2018, the investigation is still ongoing.