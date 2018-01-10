Chattanooga man shares story of living with ALS

An upcoming event is bringing awareness to a disease that impacts about 30,000 people in the United States.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, causes nerve cells in the body to stop working, eventually leading to death.

The ALS Association of Tennessee reports about 450 people who are diagnosed are in Tennessee, fewer than 50 of those are in Chattanooga.

The beauty of the mountains brought Craig and Kelly Carter to the Scenic City 16 years ago, not knowing about the one that lay ahead.

Craig said it all started back when he noticed something wrong with his golf swing.

"I started noticing some tremors in my arms and legs, some muscle weakness in my arms," he said, "As it progressed, I was at a point where I literally couldn't undo my button-down shirts with my hands."

Doctors were stumped. Until November 2016 when he was diagnosed with ALS.

The ice bucket challenge on social media a couple years ago helped bring awareness to the disease that claims the lives of about 130 Tennesseans each year.

"There's no treatment, there's no cure and it's a horrible disease," Craig said.

Dr. Joshua Alpers said ALS progresses rapidly. Those who have it eventually lose the ability to walk, talk and eat on their own.

"It's a disease where there's this constant shift in the reality for the patient. They finally get used to they can't do something, and they finally adapt to it, and then something else comes up that poses a new challenge," Dr. Alpers said.

For Craig, the disease is impacting the use of his hands and arms, making every day tasks a challenge.

"Taking a drink, getting the cup to my mouth. Starting my car. Everything is just a challenge now, I have to learn to adapt," Craig said.

The ALS Clinic at Erlanger makes adapting to those challenges a little easier.

Craig and his wife meet with Dr. Alpers and his team of doctors a few times a year to monitor his progression.

"They stay in one room. We all rotate through and each of the individual therapists and personnel address a different component of their care," Dr. Alpers added.

The Loan Closet through the ALS Association of Tennessee helps ease the financial burden by loaning medical equipment, many times before a patient needs it.

"They're looking out in front seeing where you're at, here's where you're going to be. They've already got the breathing machine set up for me," Craig said.

The average life expectancy for someone with ALS is between two and five years.

Craig and his family take it one day at a time.

"Some of what we do now may not end up working for us but we feel like it will further the ALS community, the research and new treatments," Craig's wife Kelly Carter said.

Focusing on the time they have now rather than what's left and remembering no mountain is too tall.

"I'm a big believer in the mustard seed, you know, faith the size of a mustard seed and you can move mountains," Craig said.

You can help patients like Craig through the All in for ALS event being put on by the ALS Association of Tennessee.

It is being held at Stratton Hall on Friday, January 19, 2018.

The ALS Association of Tennessee reports 86.4% of the money raised through the organization, stays in the community to help patients and family who are impacted by the disease. The rest of the money (13.6%) go to discovering treatments and a cure for ALS.