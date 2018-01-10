Police investigating armed robbery caught on camera

The Star Mart on Brainerd Road is open Wednesday, despite a frightening ordeal for this family run business Tuesday night.

"They probably took from the door to back here, happened in like three seconds, they rushed them basically, and they had guns to both my parents head," Ginny Britto said.

Channel 3 obtained the video that shows the armed robbery. The two masked suspects caught on camera are seen approaching the store, then rushing in with guns pointed at Ginny Britto's parents.

"It was definitely shock and definitely a little angry as well,” she explained.

The crooks got away with merchandise, a thousand dollars worth of instant lottery tickets and a wad of cash.

"She opened the drawers, and they were just piling stuff into a bag that they had with them,” Britto said.

Unfortunately for the suspects, the instant lottery tickets the suspects got away with have since been reported stolen and won't be worth any cash.

The Chattanooga Police Department's Robbery Division is now investigating. They say five commercial businesses have been hit over the last two days. They believe that at least two of them are connected to the same suspects. If caught, the suspects could be charged with multiple counts of robbery.

Britto and her family say crime is up in the community, and they want police to do more.

"A lot of gas stations and other stores around here, it's natural for them to call police and expect something to be done but nothing has been done,” she said.

We reached out to CPD, they tell us they have multiple investigators working on several cases at a time.

Next door, Brakes For Less has dealt with theft recently too. They hope to see more patrols in the area.

"Come through the parking lot, and actually look around, and follow up with us and let us know what's going on in our neighborhood,” Manager, Willie Frix said.

It's been a busy year for police, since January of 2017, investigators have arrested and cleared 133 robbery cases. Britto and her family hope police and solve their case too.

"You know I don't think they're going to walk away from something they've put so much time and effort into,” she said.

If you recognize the suspects in the video or have information, call the Chattanooga Police Department 423-698-2525.