Chatsworth man loses life in Wednesday morning fire

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATSWORTH, GA (WRCB) -

74-year-old Spencer Cantrell lost his life in an early morning house fire on Wednesday in Chatsworth. 

The fire happened at Cantrell's home at 74 Weaver Road around 1:00 am. The home was a total loss, and the fire has been ruled accidental.

According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens, the fire was a result of Cantrell smoking in bed. 

Cantrell's death brings Georgia's fire death total to six for 2018.

The Murray County Fire Department also assisted in the investigation.

