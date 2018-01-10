Chatsworth man loses life in Wednesday morning fire

74-year-old Spencer Cantrell lost his life in an early morning house fire on Wednesday in Chatsworth.

The fire happened at Cantrell's home at 74 Weaver Road around 1:00 am. The home was a total loss, and the fire has been ruled accidental.

According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens, the fire was a result of Cantrell smoking in bed.

Cantrell's death brings Georgia's fire death total to six for 2018.

The Murray County Fire Department also assisted in the investigation.