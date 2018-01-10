Portion of Cohutta Beaverdale Road to be closed Thursday

The Whitfield County Public Works Department will be closing a portion of Cohutta Beaverdale Road to replace a cross drain on Thursday.

The road will be closed south of Mount Pleasant Road, or near its intersection with State Route 2, starting at 8:00 am. This project is only expected to take one day to complete, and the road will reopen upon completion.

Drivers will need to use Prospect Road as a detour if trying to utilize State Route 2.