Portion of Cohutta Beaverdale Road to be closed Thursday

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
WHITEFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Whitfield County Public Works Department will be closing a portion of Cohutta Beaverdale Road to replace a cross drain on Thursday.

The road will be closed south of Mount Pleasant Road, or near its intersection with State Route 2, starting at 8:00 am. This project is only expected to take one day to complete, and the road will reopen upon completion.

Drivers will need to use Prospect Road as a detour if trying to utilize State Route 2.

