Cleveland Police need help identifying ring thief

The Cleveland Police Department needs your help identifying a ring thief.

An approximately 6-foot one-inch man stole a $2,500 diamond ring, with a 3/4-carat cluster with 10-carat white gold and rose gold band, from Khol's on January 4, 2018.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, the suspect knocked the ring out of an employee's hand and told the employee that he was looking under the counter for the ring.

The suspect told the employee that he was going to get a flashlight to help look for it, but then he left the store.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect is urged to contact Detective Daniel Leamon at 423-303-3120. You may send in a confidential tip via the department's Facebook inbox.