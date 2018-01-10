Man accused of exposing himself to teen at library

KNOXVILLE (AP) - Authorities say a man accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl at a library has been arrested.

A Knoxville police news release says 37-year-old Scott Edward Taylor was arrested without incident. He was charged with engaging in sexual activity with the intent to have a minor view, among other offenses.

News outlets report that the man is accused of exposing himself to the girl at the Bearden Branch last month.

The teenager told police that she was in the lobby of the library when Taylor approached her and tried to touch her.

Authorities say the teenager went into the women's restroom to get away from Taylor. He is accused of exposing himself to her when she came out.

News outlets did not report on if Taylor has a lawyer.

