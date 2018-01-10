Recall alert for convertible high chair

Skip Hop is recalling thousands of convertible high chairs after reports the front legs can detach from the seat.

The company has received multiple reports of the legs detaching, resulting in at least two injuries.

The recall involves the charcoal-colored Tuo convertible high chair, which can be converted into a toddler chair.

The style numbers are 304200 and 304200CN with a date code found on the back of the chair as follows: HH102016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017 and HH4/2017.

The chairs were sold at Babies ”R” Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, and other stores.