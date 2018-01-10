Rain Late Week With A Cool Down This Weekend

Good Wednesday. Big changes are on the way. Today through Friday we will have high temperatures running into the low 60s, WAY above the average high of 50. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Though we have only a very slight chance for one or two passing showers today, our rain chances will increase through Friday. Thursday we will have a few on/off scattered showers as a cold front approaches from the west. Friday the front will move through bringing some pretty good rain showers Friday morning. Rainfall amounts will range from 1/2" to 1" widespread with locally higher amounts east of Chattanooga.

Colder air will settle in behind that front. Temps will drop into the upper 20s Saturday morning. Sunday morning will be even colder with temps dropping into the upper 10s and low 20s. Highs both afternoons will only make it into the mid 30s.

We will have a pretty good chance for some light wintry precipitation in Middle Tennessee as colder air accompanies the precipitation there. If we get ANY wintry weather it will be a few flakes floating around early Saturday morning in the mountains as the low pressure lifts off to the northeast.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

WEDNESDAY: