Whale protects diver

Jason's Deli advises customers to monitor their debit and credit card accounts and report any suspicious activity.More
Jason's Deli advises customers to monitor their debit and credit card accounts and report any suspicious activity.More
A Louisiana teacher who spoke out against a superintendent’s new contract was handcuffed and arrested during a school board meeting in an incident caught on video.More
A Louisiana teacher who spoke out against a superintendent’s new contract was handcuffed and arrested during a school board meeting in an incident caught on video.More
Local physicians are urging people to avoid certain activities that could put someone at higher risk for getting infected. Here are five habits that can help you prevent the flu.More
Local physicians are urging people to avoid certain activities that could put someone at higher risk for getting infected. Here are five habits that can help you prevent the flu.More
The GBI has identified the origin of the 911 call that prompted officers to check on the Parkinson's Rossville home.More
The GBI has identified the origin of the 911 call that prompted officers to check on the Parkinson's Rossville home.More
Changes will affect the on-ramp to U.S. 27 North from MLK Boulevard and the off-ramp from U.S. 27 North to 4th Street, or Exit 1C.More
Changes will affect the on-ramp to U.S. 27 North from MLK Boulevard and the off-ramp from U.S. 27 North to 4th Street, or Exit 1C.More
The dinner theater is now called simply "Dolly Parton's Stampede."More
The dinner theater is now called simply "Dolly Parton's Stampede."More
Norfolk Southern has hired several environmental remediation companies to do the cleanup work, which is expected to take several days.More
Norfolk Southern has hired several environmental remediation companies to do the cleanup work, which is expected to take several days.More
A Maine marine biologist says footage of her swimming with a humpback whale shows the large mammal protecting her from a tiger shark.More
A Maine marine biologist says footage of her swimming with a humpback whale shows the large mammal protecting her from a tiger shark.More
French movie star Catherine Deneuve and other prominent French women say men are being unfairly targeted by sexual misconduct allegations and should be free to hit on women.More
French movie star Catherine Deneuve and other prominent French women say men are being unfairly targeted by sexual misconduct allegations and should be free to hit on women.More
A pregnant woman has died from the flu, bringing the total number of deaths in Tennessee to four.More
A pregnant woman has died from the flu, bringing the total number of deaths in Tennessee to four.More
An approximately 6-foot one-inch man stole a $2,500 diamond ring, 3/4-carat cluster with 10-carat white gold and rose gold band, from Kohl's on January 4, 2018.More
An approximately 6-foot one-inch man stole a $2,500 diamond ring, 3/4-carat cluster with 10-carat white gold and rose gold band, from Kohl's on January 4, 2018.More