Planned outage for Parksville Community in Polk County

By WRCB Staff
BENTON, TN (WRCB) -

Volunteer Electric Cooperative has scheduled a planned outage Wednesday, January 10th beginning at 9:00 a.m. and lasting through noon.

It will only affect the Parksville Community of Benton of approximately 300 customers.

Volunteer Electric Cooperative will be replacing equipment which can not be done while the lines are energized.

Customers that will be affected have been called.

