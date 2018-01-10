Microsoft temporarily stops fix on AMD chips

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Microsoft has temporarily stopped fixing a serious security flaw on personal computers powered by certain chips from Advanced Micro Devices.

The reason: Microsoft says the cure is worse than the disease, technology wise.

Microsoft says fixing the problem ends up crippling the affected machines. The suspension will delay efforts to protect the AMD machines from potential intrusions caused by the security bugs known as "Spectre" and "Meltdown."

The problem mainly threatens devices running on processors from AMD's bigger rival, Intel, but could also cause trouble on devices running on other chips.

Microsoft says it will work with AMD to resolve the issues so people can continue installing the recommended repairs.

