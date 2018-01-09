Copperhill residents scrambling for water

At least 100 Copperhill customers were scrambling for water on Tuesday.

City officials have been having trouble pumping water from McCaysville since Saturday. This is the third time residents have been without water in the last eight months.

Copperhill Mayor, Kathy Stewart, says they aren't the only ones without water; the city of McCaysville is as well. Stewart says the McCaysville water plat has had several water main breaks because of the weather recently. Stewart says McCaysville is also repairing a water filter at their plant which is preventing them from supplying water.

"Our main water supply is from the city of McCaysville and when they’re unable to supply us water, we have no water," said Stewart.

Volunteer firefighters hauled water into one of Copperhill's tanks for hours. It's a temporary solution to what Stewart calls a crisis.

"These are volunteers that work and as soon as some of them got off of work they were able they to be here by 12 or 1 o’clock and started hauling," said Stewart. "It’s very frustrating, but you’ve got to understand that things do happen and when something happens you have to reach out to the resources that can help you and that’s what we’ve done."

On Tuesday at least two tanker trucks from East Polk Fire Dept. and Hiwassee Dam Fire Dept. were making several trips from a fire hydrant near Copper Basin High School to haul water. Each truck can hold at least 1,200 gallons of water, which was transferred into two of Copperhill's main tanks. But the tank they need to refill holds 265,000 gallons of water. It's been dry since Saturday. With no help from McCaysville, it's been hard to fill.

Meanwhile, residents rely on bottled water to survive.

"I won’t be able to work tomorrow because you just have no water. You can’t feed your dogs; you can’t flush your toilet; you can’t take a shower. It’s really hard and there’s no water anywhere," said Copperhill resident, Amber Martin.

Martin says it takes one gallon of water to flush her toilet once. But coming across bottled water was hard from many to find in stores. Martin says she went to three stores and had no luck.

"I’m hoping that they’re [the city] working on it and was going to get it resolved," said Martin.

While residents try to cope with what they have, Stewart says they're working on a permanent solution. She says the Copperhill was approved for a $500,000 emergency grant. It will allow the city to connect to Copper Basin Utility's water lines, giving Copperhill another water source. Stewart says it will take a few weeks to finalize the paperwork.