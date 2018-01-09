Chattanooga is named No. 1 for city with lowest costs for startup businesses

Chattanooga has been named the city with the lowest costs for startup businesses for the third year in a row.

The Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to economic development. The Chamber's INCubator program has graduated nearly 600 startups since the program began.

The financial website "Smart- Asset" compared 80 cities based on factors like cost of labor, office space, energy, legal and accounting fees, and more. Tennessee has three cities in the top 10, and Chattanooga outranks them all.

How does Chattanooga consistently lead the nation in attracting and supporting startup businesses?

Charles Wood with the Chamber of Commerce says there are several reasons.

“So you have a lower cost-of-living which allows you to hire talent and a little bit lower cost real estate cost here tremendously lower I would say probably a third less than Nashville,” said Charles Wood, Vice President of Economic Development.

Danielle Alvarez Greer is using the city's INCubator program to help launch her family counseling business, called "Happy Family Coach."

She says the benefits of joining the Chamber include having a business coach, access to legal assistance, and cheaper rental space.

“It really helps me to see exactly what I needed to do how much money I need it to make with projections and to be able to be a success after that when your mark,” said Danielle Alvarez Greer, Business Owner.

It took Greer three months to come up with a solid business plan, and she'll never forget the moment she got the keys to her new office

“Just the wow!” said Greer. “I'm actually starting my own business I'm not working for someone this actually my space.”

Studies have shown that about 90 percent of small businesses fail within five years.

Wood says the best thing about the INCubator program, is the chance for newcomers to learn from those who have successfully operated a business. The goal is to help startups avoid costly mistakes.

“If you don't have folks that are actually help you through the process and bring you along as you grow didn't gets really challenging,” said Wood.

“Being a female, Hispanic, entrepreneur it's kind of nice to know that I have that support,” said Greer.

Recent figures from the Chamber of Commerce show a 93 percent success rate for Chattanooga’s INCubator graduates.

Other Tennessee cities on the top 10 list of lowest startup costs are Knoxville and Memphis.