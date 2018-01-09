Senate confirms Trump nominee to federal bench in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's U.S. senators say the Senate has confirmed a new federal judge for the Middle District of Tennessee.

William "Chip" Campbell was confirmed Tuesday by a 97-0 vote to serve on the U.S. District Court bench.

Sen. Lamar Alexander said the district has had only two full-time judges since April 15 and that judges from other districts have volunteered to help with the caseload until two vacancies are filled. A second person nominated by President Donald Trump, Eli Richardson, is awaiting confirmation.

Alexander and Sen. Bob Corker said Campbell's confirmation will bring relief to the district's busy docket.

Corker said Campbell has "distinguished himself as a respected attorney and community leader."

