TDOT changing ramp configurations in U.S. 27 construction zone

Starting Thursday morning, travelers will notice some changes to U.S. 27 ramps in the construction zone.

As part of the U.S. 27 widening project, the contractor will be changing ramp configurations. Those changes will affect the on-ramp to U.S. 27 North from MLK Boulevard and the off-ramp from U.S. 27 North to 4th Street, or Exit 1C.

Crews will begin changing the ramp configurations Wednesday night at 7:00 pm, but traffic will not begin using the new ramps until Thursday morning.

Here is what the new traffic pattern will look like:

Traffic coming from downtown Chattanooga and using the on-ramp to U.S. 27 North from MLK Blvd. will be required to come to a complete stop at the top of the ramp.

Traffic wishing to access 4th Street at Exit 1C from U.S. 27 North will now be directed to a new exit ramp before crossing the 6th Street overpass. The new ramp will be narrow. The speed limit will be 15 MPH.

TDOT encourages motorists who are traveling downtown on U.S. 27 North to use MLK Blvd. Exit 1B instead of the 4th Street exit. This is due to the increased congestion between MLK Blvd. and 4th Street.

Motorists leaving downtown and heading north on U.S. 27 are encouraged to take Broad Street or Market Street to the 4th Street on-ramp to access U.S. 27 North.

The speed limit will also be reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH between Main Street and 4th Street on U.S. 27 North.

The speed limit on U.S. 27 in the remainder of the construction zone will remain at 45 MPH.

TDOT reminds drivers to use caution in construction zones and to pay attention to posted signage.

TDOT expects this new traffic pattern to be in place for approximately two months.

A TDOT spokesperson says, "if inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances prevent this work from being done, it will be rescheduled for a later date."