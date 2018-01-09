MISSING PERSON: Walker Co. Sheriff seeking woman last seen in September

Photo of Michelle Latta provided by the Walker Co. Sheriff's Office.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help find a woman who's been missing since September.

Michelle Gail Latta is a 50-year-old white female who is 5'6" tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

The Sheriff's Office says Latta is on probation in Chattanooga but there was no warrant for her until November.

Latta last spoke to her mother over the phone on September 10, when she told her mother she was staying with a friend in Chattanooga until she saw her probation officer the next day.

Latta's mother did not know who the friend was and told police that her daughter always called her weekly even while she was in prison.

If you know where to find Michelle Latta or have any information about her case, please call Detective Sergeant Walt Hensley at 706-638-1909 or call 911.

