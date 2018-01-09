Dalton Police Chief taking new position; Interim police chief named

A new police chief will take command Friday in Dalton.

The department's current chief, Chief Jason Parker, will be stepping down as the head of the agency. He will be taking over as City Administrator for the City of Dalton. Chief Parker has held his position at the department since 2007.

According to a spokesperson for the Dalton Police Department, "Assistant Chief Cliff Cason will assume command of the police department after the close of business on Friday afternoon while the Dalton Public Safety Commission searches for a new chief from a pool of qualified internal applicants."

Assistant Chief Cason has been the agency's second-in-command since 2015. He has been with the department for almost 25 years.

A deadline for when a new chief will be in place has not been announced by the Public Safety Commission yet.