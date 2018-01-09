Dolly Parton's dinner attraction drops "Dixie" from name

Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede has undergone a name change.

The dinner theater is now called simply "Dolly Parton's Stampede" in both Pigeon Forge, TN, and Branson, MO.

World Choice Investments, LLC operates the attraction and several other dinner shows around the country. The company is planning to expand the dinner attractions into new communities around the world this year. To do this, company executives and Parton believe that a name change is necessary.

In a statement, Parton said:

“Our shows currently are identified by where they are located. Some examples are Smoky Mountain Adventures or Dixie Stampede. We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.”

World Choice Investments, LLC CEO Jim Rule said the name change also helps the show to stay relevant.

“There is interest in several parts of the United States and internationally to host one of our unique dinner attraction shows,” Jim Rule, World Choice Investments CEO, said. “We provide spectacular family entertainment at a great value. We continually listen to our guests and our desire to expand coupled with our desire to stay relevant in today’s changing world led us to simplify our shows’ names.”

Dolly Parton's Stampede in Pigeon Forge will open for the 2018 season on January 19th. The Branson location will open in February.