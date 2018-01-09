CBS appoints John Dickerson as Rose's replacement

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."More
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipMore
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaMore
The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.More
President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internetMore
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term electionsMore
1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prizeMore
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstormMore
This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from treesMore
President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for moreMore
The GBI has identified the origin of the 911 call that prompted officers to check on the Parkinson's Rossville home.More
Changes will affect the on-ramp to U.S. 27 North from MLK Boulevard and the off-ramp from U.S. 27 North to 4th Street, or Exit 1C.More
Local physicians are urging people to avoid certain activities that could put someone at higher risk for getting infected. Here are five habits that can help you prevent the flu.More
The dinner theater is now called simply "Dolly Parton's Stampede."More
A pregnant woman has died from the flu, bringing the total number of deaths in Tennessee to four.More
Norfolk Southern has hired several environmental remediation companies to do the cleanup work, which is expected to take several days.More
Some schools have closed for the day or will delay the start of classes.More
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 12 at 10:00am.More
Microsoft has temporarily stopped fixing a serious security flaw on personal computers powered by certain chips from Advanced Micro Devices.More
