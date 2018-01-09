CBS appoints John Dickerson as Rose's replacement

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

Massive delays and cancellations left some passengers locked on planes for many hours during a winter storm over the weekend, putting new focus on a federal rule meant to curb such incidents.

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's announcement that he'll run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Flake potentially pits two conservative, pro-Donald Trump candidates against each other.

A Louisiana teacher who spoke out about teacher pay at a school board meeting was handcuffed by a law officer as she screamed on the floor while the officer tried to gain control of her in a brief struggle.

Federal judges have agreed North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by Republicans is illegal because it's saturated in excessive partisanship and must be redone.

A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.

New York City officials are citing climate change as their motivation to join a growing number of entities divesting themselves of financial interest in fossil fuels.

Of the many American women dismayed by the wave of sexual misconduct scandals, there's a subgroup with distinctive hopes and fears: mothers of boys.

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

By DAVID BAUDER, AP Media Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - CBS News has selected "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson as Charlie Rose's replacement on the "CBS This Morning" program, pairing him with current anchors Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell.

Rose was fired in late November following allegations of sexual misconduct. CBS appointed Dickerson on the sixth anniversary of the morning show, which is in third place in the morning ratings but has made inroads with a newsy approach.

Dickerson will no longer host his Washington-based Sunday morning political show. That sets him apart from ABC "Good Morning America" host George Stephanopoulos, who continues to host ABC's "This Week" on Sundays.

CBS had no immediate announcement of Dickerson's replacement on "Face the Nation."

Dickerson starts Wednesday on "CBS This Morning." With his appointment, CBS News President David Rhodes said in a memo to staff that "we will be doubling down on serious news coverage."

The appointment comes a week after NBC's announcement that Hoda Kotb has replaced Matt Lauer on the competing "Today" show - another job that opened because of a firing due to sexual misconduct charges. That move has paid dividends for NBC, which has passed "Good Morning America" in the ratings since Kotb began filling in for Lauer the day his firing was announced.

CBS tried out a handful of potential Rose's replacement in the weeks since he was fired before settling on Dickerson. It's a key role, since morning shows are dependable revenue generators for network news divisions, with the possibility of riches if the show does very well.

Rhodes said in his memo that he'll be in Washington later this week to begin the process of finding Dickerson's replacement there. Dickerson is relocating to New York for his new job.

"Every time I've been on the show, I haven't wanted the conversation with Norah and Gayle to end when my segment does," Dickerson said. "Now it doesn't have to."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.