Bonnaroo 2018 announces lineup - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bonnaroo 2018 announces lineup

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

One of the country's premier multi-day musical events, Bonnaroo, has announced their lineup for the 2018 edition.

Eminem, The Killers and Muse headline the event, with a long list of other performers.

Other acts include Sheryl Crow, Bon Iver, Alt-J, Moon Taxi, and dozens of other bands and performers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 12 at 10:00am on the Bonnaroo website.

Bonnaroo is scheduled for June 7-10 near Manchester, TN.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.