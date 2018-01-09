Bonnaroo 2018 announces lineup

One of the country's premier multi-day musical events, Bonnaroo, has announced their lineup for the 2018 edition.

Eminem, The Killers and Muse headline the event, with a long list of other performers.

Other acts include Sheryl Crow, Bon Iver, Alt-J, Moon Taxi, and dozens of other bands and performers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 12 at 10:00am on the Bonnaroo website.

Bonnaroo is scheduled for June 7-10 near Manchester, TN.