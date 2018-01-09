Warming, rain and cold weather all In the forecast

Good Tuesday. We are starting the day with some patchy fog and light drizzles that will create some hazardous conditions this morning. I do think we will stay above freezing, avoiding some of the issues we had yesterday with freezing rain. This afternoon we will remain cloudy with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Wednesday will be similar with cloudy skies, a slight chance for an isolated shower, and temps ranging from the 40s in the morning to 60 in the afternoon.

Thursday a front will develop to the west. It will allow us to warm even further with highs climbing into the low 60s. Ahead of the front we will also see some scattered showers during the afternoon.

The front will move through Friday producing more than an inch of rain Friday afternoon into Friday night. Behind the front we will see much cooler weather settling in. Temps Saturday will be in the 30s all day with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be even colder as the low drops to 22 in the morning and warms to only 36 in the afternoon.

TUESDAY