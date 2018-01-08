2017-18 TWRA’s Winter Trout Stocking Resumes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

2017-18 TWRA’s Winter Trout Stocking Resumes

Posted: Updated:
(Photo TWRA) (Photo TWRA)

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s winter trout stocking program resumes as the new year begins and will continue at selected locations through middle portion of March. The 2017-18 program began in December.  

The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found on TWRA’s website by clicking here.

  • OutdoorsMore>>

  • 2017-18 TWRA’s Winter Trout Stocking Resumes

    2017-18 TWRA’s Winter Trout Stocking Resumes

    Monday, January 8 2018 7:25 PM EST2018-01-09 00:25:19 GMT

    The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s winter trout stocking program resumes as the new year begins and will continue at selected locations through middle portion of March...

    More

    The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s winter trout stocking program resumes as the new year begins and will continue at selected locations through middle portion of March...

    More

  • Deer Hunting Season Beginning Home Stretch

    Deer Hunting Season Beginning Home Stretch

    Sunday, January 7 2018 8:44 PM EST2018-01-08 01:44:35 GMT

    The 2017-18 deer hunting season is nearing its conclusion in Tennessee. The gun season for deer concludes on Jan. 7 while the second Young Sportsman Hunt for 2017-18 is Jan. 13-14...

    More

    The 2017-18 deer hunting season is nearing its conclusion in Tennessee. The gun season for deer concludes on Jan. 7 while the second Young Sportsman Hunt for 2017-18 is Jan. 13-14...

    More

  • SEARCH FOR MISSING ANGLER CONTINUES ON LAKE OKEECHOBEE

    SEARCH FOR MISSING ANGLER CONTINUES ON LAKE OKEECHOBEE

    Friday, January 5 2018 7:34 PM EST2018-01-06 00:34:36 GMT

    FLW confirmed Thursday night that a boat with two anglers that was competing in the Costa FLW Series event on Lake Okeechobee did not check in at the designated weigh-in location Thursday at C. Scott Driver Park in Okeechobee, Florida...

    More

    FLW confirmed Thursday night that a boat with two anglers that was competing in the Costa FLW Series event on Lake Okeechobee did not check in at the designated weigh-in location Thursday at C. Scott Driver Park in Okeechobee, Florida...

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.