TIMELINE: Alabama wins the CFP National Championship

The game college football fans have been waiting for is finally here. The College Football National Championship will take place in Atlanta beginning at 8:00 pm Monday night. Georgia and Alabama have put in long hours preparing for this match-up, but only one team will come out victorious. Georgia and Alabama players have put in long hours preparing for this match-up. President Trump will also be in attendance at the game.

12:12am - Alabama scores a touchdown to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. The final score is 26-23.

12:08am - Georgia takes a 3 point lead in overtime.

12:00am - Alabama misses a field goal, sending the game into overtime.

11:45pm - Alabama scores a touchdown. The game is now tied at 20-20.

11:27pm - Alabama scores a field goal on the fourth down. UGA leads Bama 20-13 in the fourth quarter.

11:09pm - The fourth quarter is underway UGA in control of the ball. UGA leads Bama 20-10.

11:06pm - The third quarter ends with UGA leading Bama 20-10.

10:57pm - Alabama scores a field goal! UGA still leads the Crimson Tide 20-10 in the third quarter.

10:42pm - Touchdown Dawgs! UGA building its lead over Alabama 20-7 in the third quarter.

10:35pm - Touchdown Crimson Tide! Alabama finally makes the scoreboard in the third quarter. UGA leads the game 13-7.

10:26pm - UGA now in control of the ball with 12 minutes left in the third quarter.

WOW. True freshmen Tua Tagovailoa gets the start the second half. Wasn't ready for the Nick Saban curve ball #NationalChampionship — Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) January 9, 2018

10:16pm - The third quarter is underway with Alabama in control of the ball. UGA leads Bama 13-0.

9:52pm - UGA leads Alabama 13-0 at the half.

9:50pm - UGA scores the first touchdown of the game, just seconds before halftime! UGA leads Bama 13-0.

9:30pm - UGA scores a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter. UGA leads Alabama 6-0.

9:02pm - UGA first on the scoreboard with a field goal. UGA leads Alabama 3-0 in the second quarter.

Georgia fans react to first points of the game.

All fans react with underwear changes after cannon sounds. 3-0 Dawgs. #UGA #Bama #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/cnz3mx8jSL — Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) January 9, 2018

9:01pm - The second quarter is underway with UGA in possession of the ball.

8:58pm - The first quarter of the game is over with both teams scoreless.

Sony Michel pulls off the balancing act to stay in-bounds for 26-yd run. #Dawgs now just outside the redzone #NationalChampionship — Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) January 9, 2018

8:40pm - Both teams are scoreless in the first quarter.

8:15pm - UGA gets the ball first. It's kickoff time.

6:00pm - Air Force One lands in Atlanta. President Trump spoke in Nashville earlier Monday before flying to Georgia for the game.

5:00pm - Gates open at Mercedes Benz Stadium for fans to enter.

