GOP officials, candidates stand by Trump in Tennessee visit

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Republican officials stood by President Donald Trump on stage and much of the party's congressional delegation rode Air Force One into Nashville for his speech to America's farmers.

Sen. Bob Corker and Rep. Diane Black showed the range of Republicans who traveled with Trump and stood by him for executive order signings at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention Monday.

Corker said last year's public spat with Trump is old, and people don't realize how often they interact.

Black, a Republican candidate for governor, said she's proud of working with Trump on the budget and tax reform.

Three of the four other leading Republican gubernatorial candidates attended: ex-state Sen. Mae Beavers, state House Speaker Beth Harwell and businessman Bill Lee. Businessman Randy Boyd couldn't attend due to prior commitments.

