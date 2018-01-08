UPDATE: Two guards, two inmates hurt in fire at Silverdale Detentions Facilities

UPDATE: The fire started in a cell at Silverdale detention facility.

Four people, two of them detention workers and two inmates, were transported to a local hospital because of the fire, but are expected to be okay.

Around five o’clock Monday evening a fire was started at the CoreCivic Silverdale Detention Facilities.

The fire was located in a jail cell.

“Did your personal evacuated as much is a good out of that cell block in the meantime they called 911,” said Bruce Garner, CFD Public Information’s Officer.

Chattanooga firefighters used portable fire extinguishers and put the fire out in roughly five minutes.

Four people were sent to a local hospital.

“The two inmates in that cell sustained some minor burns and also had some smoke inhalation,” said Bruce Garner, CFD Public Information’s Officer.

The other two transported were detention officers.

“Probably tried to put the fire out themselves too. And they suffered some smoke inhalation and they were also transported,” said Bruce Garner, CFD Public Information’s Officer.

When officers noticed the fire they began relocating inmates to other parts of the facility for protection.

Bruce Garner says the building is still able to be used.

“In terms of damage I think it would be fairly minimal from what I understand there was some common combustibles that were involved in the fire. But being in jail facility they don't leave a lot to burn,” said Bruce Garner, CFD Public Information’s Officer.

This fire is still under investigation by the Chattanooga Fire Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's office.

ORIGINAL STORY: Chattanooga firefighters were called to a fire at Silverdale Detentions Facilities Monday evening.

The call came in shortly after 5:00 p.m.

A spokesperson for the fire department says two security guards were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and two inmates were taken for treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Wrapping up a small fire at Silverdale Correctional Facility. Fire’s out. 2 inmates & 2 officers transported for minor burns & smoke inhalation. Cause under investigation. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/HbG25MeH6a — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) January 8, 2018

It all began when smoke was spotted, coming from one of the housing units of Silverdale. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a small fire in one of the jail cells and used fire extinguishers to put out the flames.

The inmates in the surrounding cell blocks were evacuated and taken to another part of the facility. All inmates and staff are accounted for, according to officials.

The two inmates that were hurt were in the cell where the fire started.

The spokesperson says the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

