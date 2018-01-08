Monday's winter weather causes Tennessee Valley road closures

Freezing rain may no longer be falling from the sky, but that doesn't mean crews are finished cleaning up the roads.

According to a tweet sent by a spokesperson for Hamilton County, Roberts Mill Road will remain closed until Tuesday.

Hamilton County Road Crews continue their work to clear the W Road,

Hamilton County Road Crews continue their work to clear the W Road,

Crews were able to open the W Road for travelers, though.