Monday's winter weather causes Tennessee Valley road closures - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Monday's winter weather causes Tennessee Valley road closures

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect

Freezing rain may no longer be falling from the sky, but that doesn't mean crews are finished cleaning up the roads.

READ MORE | UPDATE: I-75 re-opens in Georgia after 35 car pileup

According to a tweet sent by a spokesperson for Hamilton County, Roberts Mill Road will remain closed until Tuesday.

Crews were able to open the W Road for travelers, though. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.