Little Debbie treats part of Coach Nick Saban's daily routine

Alabama Coach Nick Saban doesn't just bleed crimson and white, but he also has Little Debbie Oatmeal Cream Pie filling flowing through his veins.

According to the AL.com, Nick Saban eats two Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies every morning for breakfast.

One of Saban's players asked his coach about his morning ritual at the College Football Playoff National Championship Media Day this past Saturday.

"Two," Saban explained. "Two is kinda, supposedly, my quota as soon as I get up in the morning. I had two today before the coffee pot was full."

Saban also said that he may have an additional one after practice depending on how things go.

This isn't the first time Nick Saban's love for Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies has been proclaimed. In 2013, a box could be seen at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in the Nick Saban display. Saban also received a box of the treat from a recruit that year.