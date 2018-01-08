TIMELINE: Pres. Trump visits Nashville, Atlanta - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TIMELINE: Pres. Trump visits Nashville, Atlanta

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Pres. Trump (far right) and Sen. Bob Corker greet VIP's after Air Force One landed in Nashville. WSMV photo Pres. Trump (far right) and Sen. Bob Corker greet VIP's after Air Force One landed in Nashville. WSMV photo
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Nashville, TN. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Nashville, TN. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Pres. Trump is making a swing through the South Monday, with stops in Nashville and Atlanta.

The Nashville stop is where he'll speak to the Farm Bureau's Annual Convention. Afterward, he will attend the College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia

Most recent entries are at top; scroll down for more.

4:38pm Pres. Trump tells the crowd, "we are going to build that wall."

4:34pm Pres. Trump says, "we know that our farmers are our future."

4:30pm Pres. Trump says he is cutting 22 regulations for every new regulation.

4:21pm Pres. Trump is talking about how the tax bill will impact the American people.

4:19pm President Trump says unemployment is at a 17 year low.

4:17pm President Trump says he his happy to be back in Tennessee.

4:11pm President Trump takes the stage in Nashville, following an introduction by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

3:50pm The TN congressional delegation have taken their seats. 

3:39pm - The crowd is waiting on Pres. Trump to arrive at the Gaylord Opryland Resort.

3:07pm - Air Force One has landed in Nashville. Pres. Trump de-planed carrying an umbrella as he greeted VIP's with Sen. Bob Corker and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann.

2:51pm - The Presidential Seal has been placed on the podium where Pres. Trump will speak.

1:20pm - Air Force One departs Andrews Air Force Base, bound for Nashville. Accompanying Trump are U.S. Sen. Bob Corker and U.S. Rep. Chuck Flesichmann.

1:00pm -  Crowds are entering the ballroom at the Gaylord Opryland Resort to get their seats before Pres. Trump's speech.

12:57pm - Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue, now the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, speaks to the Farm Bureau Convention.

12:55pm - Farmers at the convention will hear about proposed measures to assist the economies of rural communities.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.