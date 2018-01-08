TIMELINE: Pres. Trump visits Nashville, Atlanta

Pres. Trump (far right) and Sen. Bob Corker greet VIP's after Air Force One landed in Nashville. WSMV photo

Pres. Trump is making a swing through the South Monday, with stops in Nashville and Atlanta.

The Nashville stop is where he'll speak to the Farm Bureau's Annual Convention . Afterward, he will attend the College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia

4:38pm Pres. Trump tells the crowd, "we are going to build that wall."

We just jumped around to a bunch of other topics including the opioid epidemic and immigration. @realDonaldTrump received a huge applause when mentioning that he will build the wall. @WRCB @WRCBPolitics — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) January 8, 2018

4:34pm Pres. Trump says, "we know that our farmers are our future."

4:30pm Pres. Trump says he is cutting 22 regulations for every new regulation.

4:21pm Pres. Trump is talking about how the tax bill will impact the American people.

@realDonaldTrump is talking about his tax bill he recently signed into law. He says some companies are giving bonuses to workers. @WRCB @WRCBPolitics — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) January 8, 2018

4:19pm President Trump says unemployment is at a 17 year low.

@realDonaldTrump touting job numbers and the stock market during his first year in office. @WRCB @WRCBPolitics pic.twitter.com/MJAx2UlbV5 — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) January 8, 2018

4:17pm President Trump says he his happy to be back in Tennessee.

@POTUS has taken the stage. He says he’s “thrilled to be back in the amazing state of Tennessee.” @WRCB @WRCBPolitics https://t.co/A4aRl2Gv4m — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) January 8, 2018

4:11pm President Trump takes the stage in Nashville, following an introduction by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

3:50pm The TN congressional delegation have taken their seats.

3:39pm - The crowd is waiting on Pres. Trump to arrive at the Gaylord Opryland Resort.

3:07pm - Air Force One has landed in Nashville. Pres. Trump de-planed carrying an umbrella as he greeted VIP's with Sen. Bob Corker and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann.

2:51pm - The Presidential Seal has been placed on the podium where Pres. Trump will speak.

The presidential seal has been placed on the podium. @realDonaldTrump is expected to speak in just over an hour. @WRCB @WRCBPolitics #TrumpOn3 pic.twitter.com/BYxWgn33ZJ — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) January 8, 2018

Familiar Presidential lectern being moved into place in Nashville. #TrumpOn3 pic.twitter.com/sRpYldiROt — Greg Glover (@gregglover3) January 8, 2018

1:20pm - Air Force One departs Andrews Air Force Base, bound for Nashville. Accompanying Trump are U.S. Sen. Bob Corker and U.S. Rep. Chuck Flesichmann.

DC --> TN. Honored to join @realDonaldTrump as he addresses the issues facing farmers and rural America. pic.twitter.com/9T759tytWu — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) January 8, 2018

On the way to Air Force One, where we will travel w/ @realDonaldTrump to TN & listen to him speak at the @FarmBureau Convention. American farmers are the backbone of this nation and I look forward to hearing how he will help w/ health care, broadband expansion & regulatory reform pic.twitter.com/I1U1hMWutx — Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 8, 2018

1:00pm - Crowds are entering the ballroom at the Gaylord Opryland Resort to get their seats before Pres. Trump's speech.

12:57pm - Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue, now the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, speaks to the Farm Bureau Convention.

12:55pm - Farmers at the convention will hear about proposed measures to assist the economies of rural communities.