Takata adds 3.3 million air bag inflators to massive recall

Thousands of people have already shown up for the president's arrival, and the crowds are continuing to grow.More
Thousands of people have already shown up for the president's arrival, and the crowds are continuing to grow.More
Pres. Trump is making a swing through the South Monday, with stops in Nashville and Atlanta.More
Pres. Trump is making a swing through the South Monday, with stops in Nashville and Atlanta.More
Some schools have closed for the day or will delay the start of classes.More
Some schools have closed for the day or will delay the start of classes.More
Bear in mind that conditions can change quickly.More
Bear in mind that conditions can change quickly.More
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the morning commute.More
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the morning commute.More
United States Geological Survey data shows the earthquake was located about 7.5 miles underground.More
United States Geological Survey data shows the earthquake was located about 7.5 miles underground.More
The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a local hospital Sunday morning where a person showed up with a gunshot wound.More
The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a local hospital Sunday morning where a person showed up with a gunshot wound.More
TDOT crews are dealing with icy conditions.More
TDOT crews are dealing with icy conditions.More
More than 70 firefighters responded to the call, a standard number for fire on the roof of a high rise, the NYPD told the Associated Press.More
More than 70 firefighters responded to the call, a standard number for fire on the roof of a high rise, the NYPD told the Associated Press.More
The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Meadow View Drive about 3:00am Monday.More
The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Meadow View Drive about 3:00am Monday.More
Buyers of so-called "raw" water could also be getting a mouthful of farm waste runoff, septic tank spillover, chemicals and pesticides.More
Buyers of so-called "raw" water could also be getting a mouthful of farm waste runoff, septic tank spillover, chemicals and pesticides.More