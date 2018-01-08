UPDATE: 35 car pileup in GA; icy road conditions around the Tennessee Valley

UPDATE: A wintery mix of sleet and freezing rain is making the morning commute a challenge Monday.

I-75 southbound is reopened after a reported 35-car pile-up on Interstate 75 in Catoosa County, near Battlefield Parkway, has closed the northbound lanes.

Traffic is being routed to US-41, which is causing a ripple effect of traffic on nearby surface roads.

GDOT projects to have the road re-opened by 12:30pm.

WOW: Getting a closer look at 35 car pile up in Catoosa County on I75 NB (MM 345). Interstate is a sheet of ice. #GAWX @WRCB pic.twitter.com/GCa0YSWgF2 — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 8, 2018

Bear in mind that conditions can change quickly, allow extra time and space between cars and drive with extra caution.

UPDATE: 35 cars involved in pileup on I75 NB at MM 345. Lanes in both directions are iced over. AVOID AREA. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/t2cpoiD0pM — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 8, 2018

GDOT and TDOT crews hit the roads Sunday, spreading brine on major roads to prevent freezing.

Chattanooga Public Works has been out since 3:00 a.m. spreading sand on the roadways.

In Alabama, icy roads are causing travel problems, and authorities are advising against travel on some mountain roads in the state's northeast corner.

The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency reports on its Facebook page that roads throughout the mountainous county are impassable because of slippery conditions.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says freezing rain and icing are being reported in DeKalb and Jackson counties.

About a dozen school systems in northeastern Alabama have delayed the start of school because of the threat of travel problems, but the threat doesn't extend into the state's most populous metro area around Birmingham.

Forecasters say any problem areas should melt by lunchtime as temperatures rise.

Several school systems have delayed or closed Monday morning.

Here's our list of possible trouble spots:

HAMILTON

Roberts Mill Road - closed due to icy conditions

W Road closed due to icy conditions

US-27 - patchy ice

Several crashes on Bonny Oaks

9600 block of Mahan Gap Road closed to traffic

BRADLEY

6:30 a.m Roads are wet and no icy spots have been reported.

BLEDSOE

6:30 a.m. There is ice in the higher elevations and it's just beginning to rain in the valley.

CATOOSA

Northbound Interstate 75 near mm 345, Battlefield Parkway, closed by crash; Catoosa County dispatchers tell Channel 3 there are several crashes on the interstate

Crash at Aikens Rd and Battlefield Pkwy

Crash in the 1800 block Red Belt

Hwy 41 between Haletown and Lookout Valley is covered in ice road closed until further notice.

Graysville Rd is icy

DADE

6:45 a.m. Secondary roads slick, crews are out working them.

GRUNDY

6:45 a.m. Interstate 24 and other roads icy. Crews are out salting roadways.

MARION

6:45 a.m. Hwy 27 over Suck Creek Mountain solid sheet of ice

6:45 a.m. Hwy 108 over Whitwell Mountain solid sheet of ice

6:45 a.m. Hwy 41 into Haletown solid sheet of ice

6:45 a.m. Interstate 24 over Monteagle icy conditions

MEIGS

6:50 a.m. Secondary roads icy conditions

RHEA

7:00 a.m. Hwy 27 passable.

7:00 a.m. Patches of black ice on Dayton Mountain

SEQUATCHIE

7:00 a.m. Hwy 127 on Signal Mountain in Sequatchie County closed due to ice.

SR 8 North in Sequatchie closed between Clear Brooks Drive and Sequatchie Van Buren County Line

WALKER

7:00 a.m Secondary roads slick

WHITFIELD