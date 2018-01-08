Snow thwarts shoplifter

Authorities say the snow in North Dakota last week had at least one benefit.

It thwarted a man who wheeled a shopping cart of stolen merchandise out of a Hobby Lobby craft store.

Police say 22-year-old Dustin Johnson filled up a cart with about $4,000 in products at a Hobby Lobby store in Minot on Wednesday, but it got stuck in the snow in the parking lot and tipped over.

Johnson allegedly ran off, but police say they were able to track him down - because he left his wallet behind- with his ID and address inside.