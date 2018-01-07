TDOT working to keep motorists safe on an icy morning

Identifying guns sold by law enforcement and matching them to new crimes required extensive research and dozens of public records requests to individual agencies.More
Identifying guns sold by law enforcement and matching them to new crimes required extensive research and dozens of public records requests to individual agencies.More
Some schools have closed for the day or will delay the start of classes.More
Some schools have closed for the day or will delay the start of classes.More
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the morning commute.More
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the morning commute.More
United States Geological Survey data shows the earthquake was located about 7.5 miles underground.More
United States Geological Survey data shows the earthquake was located about 7.5 miles underground.More
The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a local hospital Sunday morning where a person showed up with a gunshot wound.More
The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a local hospital Sunday morning where a person showed up with a gunshot wound.More
The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Meadow View Drive about 3:00am Monday.More
The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Meadow View Drive about 3:00am Monday.More
TDOT crews are dealing with icy conditions.More
TDOT crews are dealing with icy conditions.More
The NAACP is urging people to wear white and hold anti-Trump signs on Monday. Another group says demonstrators will “take a knee” before the big game to protest President Donald Trump’s visit to Atlanta.More
The NAACP is urging people to wear white and hold anti-Trump signs on Monday. Another group says demonstrators will “take a knee” before the big game to protest President Donald Trump’s visit to Atlanta.More
The president was not in the building when the fire erupted.More
The president was not in the building when the fire erupted.More