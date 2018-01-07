TDOT working to keep motorists safe on an icy morning

Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation are out battling icy conditions.

TDOT's Jennifer Flynn says crews were out Sunday afternoon to brine roadways. She says it takes five hours to completely cover roads.

“The first are the interstates because they carried the highest volume of traffic on our larger state routes like Highway 153, 127 and US 27 and the roads up Signal mountain and Lookout mountain,” said Flynn.

Flynn says as the weather worsens, the brine will create a slushy mixture on the street.

Once temperatures get below 23 degrees, TDOT has to send another crew back out to the roads.

“That gives us more time to get our salt trucks out and it leaves a thin sheet of salt on the roadways and that definitely helps us out,” said Flynn.