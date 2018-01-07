TDOT plans on a Icy morning

Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation are out preparing for the icy weather that could come overnight.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, they mapped out a plan to keep drivers safe.

TDOT's Jennifer Flynn says crews were out at noon to brine roadways. She says it takes five hours to completely cover roads.

TDOT’s management team met again to discuss to a transportation plan for community members during severe weather.

“The first are the interstates because they carried the highest volume of traffic on our larger state routes like Highway 153 127 and US and the roads up the signal mountain and lookout mountain,” said Jennifer Flynn, TDOT Spokesperson.

Flynn says as the weather worsens, the brine will create a slushy mixture on the street.

Once temperatures get below 23 degrees, TDOT has to send another crew back out to the roads.

“And that gives us more time to get our salt trucks out and it leaves a thin sheet of salt on the roadways and that definitely helps us out,” said Jennifer Flynn, TDOT Spokesperson.

Channel 3's Meteorologist Nick Austin says there are a few counties on the western side of our area that will begin to see the icy condition as early as 2:00am.

Flynn says some crew members will return to work at that time to stay on top of the road conditions.

“I have for crew in some areas in skeleton crews and others just to monitor and then if conditions change then we can get her for crews,” said Jennifer Flynn, TDOT Spokesperson.

Flynn says drivers who will be on the roads in the morning should pay attention to their surroundings during their commute.

“Give them some Room to do their work don't try to pass them down get close to them or you will end up with a salty vehicle,” said Jennifer Flynn, TDOT Spokesperson.

Flynn says they keep a close eye on places with higher elevations because they freeze faster. Crews also monitor bridges.