Deer Hunting Season Beginning Home Stretch - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Deer Hunting Season Beginning Home Stretch

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE --- The 2017-18 deer hunting season is nearing its conclusion in Tennessee. The gun season for deer concludes on Jan. 7 while the second Young Sportsman Hunt for 2017-18 is Jan. 13-14.

For the Young Sportsman Hunt, youth, 6-16 years of age are allowed to participate. The young sportsmen must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult at least 21 years of age who must remain in a position to take control of the hunting device.

The accompanying adult must comply with fluorescent orange regulations, as specified for legal hunters. Multiple youth may be accompanied by a single qualifying adult.

The first youth hunt of the season was held Oct. 28-29. The gun season for deer for everyone across the state began Nov. 18. Archery and muzzleloader equipment are also legal during gun season.

In addition, in Unit L counties on private lands only, antlerless deer can be hunted Jan. 8-12.

A final harvest tally for 2017-18 will be completed a few weeks following the completion of the Young Sportsman Hunt.

  • OutdoorsMore>>

  • Deer Hunting Season Beginning Home Stretch

    Deer Hunting Season Beginning Home Stretch

    Sunday, January 7 2018 8:44 PM EST2018-01-08 01:44:35 GMT

    The 2017-18 deer hunting season is nearing its conclusion in Tennessee. The gun season for deer concludes on Jan. 7 while the second Young Sportsman Hunt for 2017-18 is Jan. 13-14...

    More

    The 2017-18 deer hunting season is nearing its conclusion in Tennessee. The gun season for deer concludes on Jan. 7 while the second Young Sportsman Hunt for 2017-18 is Jan. 13-14...

    More

  • SEARCH FOR MISSING ANGLER CONTINUES ON LAKE OKEECHOBEE

    SEARCH FOR MISSING ANGLER CONTINUES ON LAKE OKEECHOBEE

    Friday, January 5 2018 7:34 PM EST2018-01-06 00:34:36 GMT

    FLW confirmed Thursday night that a boat with two anglers that was competing in the Costa FLW Series event on Lake Okeechobee did not check in at the designated weigh-in location Thursday at C. Scott Driver Park in Okeechobee, Florida...

    More

    FLW confirmed Thursday night that a boat with two anglers that was competing in the Costa FLW Series event on Lake Okeechobee did not check in at the designated weigh-in location Thursday at C. Scott Driver Park in Okeechobee, Florida...

    More

  • FLW OPENS 2018 FANTASY FISHING REGISTRATION

    FLW OPENS 2018 FANTASY FISHING REGISTRATION

    Thursday, January 4 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-01-05 00:10:09 GMT

    Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) announced today that registration for the 2018 FLW Fantasy Fishing season is now open...

    More

    Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) announced today that registration for the 2018 FLW Fantasy Fishing season is now open...

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.