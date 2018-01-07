Deer Hunting Season Beginning Home Stretch

NASHVILLE --- The 2017-18 deer hunting season is nearing its conclusion in Tennessee. The gun season for deer concludes on Jan. 7 while the second Young Sportsman Hunt for 2017-18 is Jan. 13-14.

For the Young Sportsman Hunt, youth, 6-16 years of age are allowed to participate. The young sportsmen must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult at least 21 years of age who must remain in a position to take control of the hunting device.

The accompanying adult must comply with fluorescent orange regulations, as specified for legal hunters. Multiple youth may be accompanied by a single qualifying adult.

The first youth hunt of the season was held Oct. 28-29. The gun season for deer for everyone across the state began Nov. 18. Archery and muzzleloader equipment are also legal during gun season.

In addition, in Unit L counties on private lands only, antlerless deer can be hunted Jan. 8-12.

A final harvest tally for 2017-18 will be completed a few weeks following the completion of the Young Sportsman Hunt.