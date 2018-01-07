What to know before going to the National Championship Game

On Monday, Atlanta is about to be swarmed with fans clad in red and crimson.

Not only is it the National Championship game, but both UGA and Alabama are close enough where fans can easily travel for the experience.

Since officials are expecting over 100,00 people to flock to the city, including President Donald Trump, they are taking extra security measures and adding new policies to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Here's what you need to know to be prepared:

Bag Policy

A clear bag policy will be in place for the National Championship game.

There will be complimentary approved CFP-branded bags that will be distributed at various locations including bag valet locations, Championship Campus parking lots, downtown hotels, CNN Center, and volunteers throughout the area.

For the approved size of the bags, see graphic below.

Prohibited Items

Alcohol*

Animals (except service animals)

Bags not in compliance with the CFP bag policy

Bottles, cans, cups or beverage containers of any kind (unless purchased on site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Cameras with lens longer than 8" (detachable or non-detachable)

Chairs, stools or other seating devices

Food items*

Inflated balls of any kind*

Knives of any length

Large umbrellas (must be under 33")

Laser pointers

Noisemakers

Pyrotechnics, firearms or weapons of any kind

Signs or flags larger than 3' X 5'; no poles or sticks (includes stick handles on pom-poms)

Thermoses

Tripods, monopods or Selfie-Sticks

Any other item deemed dangerous or inappropriate