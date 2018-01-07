Fan events scheduled around Atlanta prior to national championsh - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fan events scheduled around Atlanta prior to national championship

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Photo courtesy of the CFP on Facebook.

The national championship is Monday night. Before the game begins, there will be lots of activities taking place outside the stadium.

All of the events will take place around "Championship Campus." 

Here are some of the events taking place Monday:

AT&T Playoff Playlist

  • Darius Rucker and Brett Young will be performing Monday in Centennial Park. The event is free, and gates open at noon.

Championship Tailgate Plaza

  • A giant tailgate party will be taking place Monday in International Plaza.  There will be lots of outdoor activities, including a zip line, to enjoy.  

Playoff Fan Central

  • Playoff Fan Central gives fans the opportunity to be a part of the College Football Playoff National Championship.  The 300,000 square-foot interactive experience is taking place in Building A of the Georgia World Congress Center. The event includes games, pep rallies, band performances, special guest appearances, exhibits celebrating the college football and its history and autograph signing opportunities.
  • Tickets to experience Playoff Fan Central are $10. Children 12 years of age and under are free.

