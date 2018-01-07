10,000 cameras will be watching downtown Atlanta for the College Football National Championship Game.

More than 100,000 people are expected to be in the downtown area – including President Donald Trump – when the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide for the national title.

Among the increased security measures are some 10,000 cameras watching the area around Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Those cameras allow those monitoring to see what people are carrying in real time.

Those cameras can zoom in tight enough to zoom in an Atlanta Police Officer's badge.

The cameras are linked, so they can follow people from camera to camera. Many of those cameras come from private security businesses allowing officials access for the event.