FBI: Drones spotted in sky before title game despite ban

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

Authorities say a Florida methamphetamine user called 911 on New Year's Eve to report himself driving drunk.

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

California's legal pot market is being ushered in with a sprawling, untested system to transport cannabis buds and products.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

ATLANTA (AP) - The FBI says it has spotted drones in restricted air space surrounding the Atlanta stadium where college football's title game will be held, despite a temporary ban.

FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said Sunday that flying drones or aircraft in the area of Mercedes-Benz stadium and the nearby entertainment venues is a violation of federal law.

The University of Georgia faces the University of Alabama Monday night in the College Football Playoff Championship game. The Federal Aviation Administration has banned drones and aircraft from Saturday through the championship game Monday night.

Despite the ban, Rowson said drones were spotted in the restricted area Saturday, and he warned that violators would be prosecuted.

Sunday's statement didn't specify exactly where the drones were spotted Saturday - or who was flying them.

