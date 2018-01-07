FBI: Drones spotted in sky before title game despite ban

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketMore
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingMore
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansMore
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookMore
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesMore
No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.More
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More
The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prizeMore
The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into officeMore
Some schools have closed for the day or will delay the start of classes.More
United States Geological Survey data shows the earthquake was located about 7.5 miles underground.More
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 1:00am Monday.More
The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a local hospital Sunday morning where a person showed up with a gunshot wound.More
Dozens of people braved the cold temperatures Saturday morning to watch LifeWay's Draper Tower be imploded. It took 680 pounds of explosives to bring down the 12-story building.More
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a deputy noticed a car driving erratically and swerving across the middle lane on Suck Creek around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.More
A Hamilton County family's home went up in flames, but they decided to give their last $100 to another family who recently lost their son to a fire.More
Fans of “Harry Potter” will be thrilled to know that Starbucks offers a “secret menu” with drinks inspired by the films and books.More
Four Walker County residents are facing unusually high water bills this month, and they're trying to figure out why. But the water company says there's nothing that can be done about it.More
