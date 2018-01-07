FBI: Drones spotted in sky before title game despite ban - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

FBI: Drones spotted in sky before title game despite ban

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
A Parrot Bebop drone flies during a demo at a Parrot event in San Francisco. AP photo A Parrot Bebop drone flies during a demo at a Parrot event in San Francisco. AP photo
AP -

ATLANTA (AP) - The FBI says it has spotted drones in restricted air space surrounding the Atlanta stadium where college football's title game will be held, despite a temporary ban.

FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said Sunday that flying drones or aircraft in the area of Mercedes-Benz stadium and the nearby entertainment venues is a violation of federal law.

The University of Georgia faces the University of Alabama Monday night in the College Football Playoff Championship game. The Federal Aviation Administration has banned drones and aircraft from Saturday through the championship game Monday night.

Despite the ban, Rowson said drones were spotted in the restricted area Saturday, and he warned that violators would be prosecuted.

Sunday's statement didn't specify exactly where the drones were spotted Saturday - or who was flying them.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.