Two Tennessee canines to be featured in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl

By Anna Huffstutler
While several NFL teams are battling it out to claim a spot in this year's Super Bowl, about 40 puppies from shelters around the nation are preparing to take the field in Animal Planet's annual Puppy Bowl.

Two of the canines who will be featured in Puppy Bowl XIV on February 4th, 2018, are from Tennessee.

Barry is a 20-week-old Treeing Walker Coonhound-Great Pyrenees. He currently calls the Nashville Humane Society home.

19-week-old Olympia is also from Nashville. Olympia is a Great Pyrenees and currently calls Big Fluffy Dog Rescue home.

Barry will be competing on Team Ruff, while Olympia will be scoring touchdowns for Team Fluff.

