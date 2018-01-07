Two Tennessee canines to be featured in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl

While several NFL teams are battling it out to claim a spot in this year's Super Bowl , about 40 puppies from shelters around the nation are preparing to take the field in Animal Planet's annual Puppy Bowl .

Two of the canines who will be featured in Puppy Bowl XIV on February 4th, 2018, are from Tennessee.

Barry is a 20-week-old Treeing Walker Coonhound-Great Pyrenees. He currently calls the Nashville Humane Society home.

19-week-old Olympia is also from Nashville. Olympia is a Great Pyrenees and currently calls Big Fluffy Dog Rescue home.

Barry will be competing on Team Ruff, while Olympia will be scoring touchdowns for Team Fluff.