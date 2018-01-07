Titans owner dispels rumors: Mularkey not going anywhere - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Titans owner dispels rumors: Mularkey not going anywhere

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee owner Amy Adams Strunk says that coach Mike Mularkey is going nowhere after helping change the Titans' culture and getting their first playoff victory in 14 years.

Strunk issued a statement Sunday afternoon trying to dispel rumors and reports that "gained a life of their own."

The owner says no one has been a bigger supporter of Mularkey than she has since making him interim head coach in November 2015.

Strunk says to eliminate any distractions as the Titans (10-7) prepare for their first AFC divisional playoff game since January 2009 that Mularkey will be their coach moving forward.

Mularkey addressed national reports that his job was on the line after the Titans beat Kansas City 22-21 on Saturday, saying he assumed the worst.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.